So far, the first season of the Brian Schottenheimer era has been a mixed bag for the Dallas Cowboys. While Dallas has been competitive in five of their first six games in 2025, Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Carolina Panthers was a disappointing one for multiple reasons. One such reason was wasting the absolutely stellar performance from wide receiver George Pickens. After catching his sixth touchdown of the season, Pickens scored in his fifth consecutive game. According to the Cowboys' official PR page on X, formerly Twitter, Pickens is the seventh player in franchise history to go five straight matchups with a touchdown catch.

“George Pickens reeled in his sixth touchdown of the season, a career-high,” posted the public relations page. “Pickens has also recorded a receiving touchdown in five consecutive games, becoming the seventh player in franchise history with a touchdown catch in five straight contests. CeeDee Lamb was the last to do it in 2023.”

Despite the massive day from Pickens (nine catches for 167 yards and a touchdown), the Cowboys fell short once again. With three more games until their bye week, Dallas needs to get back on track if it hopes to get back to the postseason. Former head coach Mike McCarthy lost his job because “America's Team” hasn't been relevant in the playoffs for quite some time. While Schottenheimer was a mild surprise as his replacement, there's no question that the team plays hard for him. Can the Cowboys get back on track versus the Commanders next Sunday?

Cowboys fall to Panthers on the road, drop to 2-3-1 on the season

Since top wide receiver CeeDee Lamb went down with an ankle injury in the Cowboys' 31-14 Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears, Pickens has been quarterback Dak Prescott's top receiver. The ex-Pittsburgh Steeler came to Dallas via an offseason deal to fill the team's vacant number two role. However, he's been much more than that in his first season with the NFC East franchise.

While Lamb should be back soon, Pickens is likely more than happy to deputize for the Pro Bowler. After a quiet performance in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Pickens' streak of five straight games with a score could very well grow to six against the Commanders next weekend. If the former Georgia Bulldog can continue his superb form, Dallas has a strong chance at notching their third win of 2025 against a division rival in seven days.