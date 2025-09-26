The Dallas Cowboys have had to deal with some early challenges so far this season. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer will be without star wideout CeDee Lamb against the Green Bay Packers due to injury. If Dallas loses on Sunday, the team may not be able to contend. Heading into the matchup, Cowboys legend Roger Staubach made sure to motivate the new coach.

Staubach is one of the greatest players to play for Dallas in franchise history. However, he is one of many legends that mark a bygone era for the Cowboys. Schottenheimer came in as Mike McCarthy's replacement under pressure to turn things around. The team's Week 4 matchup against the Packers will say a lot about how legitimate the team is as a contender in the NFC.

While Dallas' odds are not great, Staubach reached out to Schottenheimer to wish him luck. According to The Athletic's Jon Machota, the two shared a moment where the legend told he coach how much he believes in the Cowboys moving forward.

Brian Schottenheimer: “Oh my goodness gracious. I will stop what I’m doing for this.”

Roger Staubach: “This is my favorite coach.”

Schottenheimer: “You look good.”

Staubach: “I can still throw. … I’m such a Cowboy fan. Coach, I’m for you.”

Schottenheimer: “I appreciate that. It’s great seeing you.”

Staubach: “I still love the Cowboys. It’s amazing how when I sit down and watch the Cowboys game I feel like I’m out there. Right now we’re OK, but we’re gonna get better.”

Schottenheimer: “No doubt. That’s the plan.”

The Cowboys have their work cut out for them this weekend. Dallas traded Micah Parsons to Green Bay, putting an end to a long contract standoff. He has no shortage of motivation as he takes on a Schottenheimer offense that is missing Lamb. The Cowboys and their fanbase hope that Staubach's words can motivate the team to string together some wins.