The Dallas Cowboys added a much-needed weapon earlier this month, pulling off a blockbuster trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens. That gives quarterback Dak Prescott a lethal duo of CeeDee Lamb and Pickens, two very talented playmakers.

During media availability on Tuesday, Lamb was asked about his thoughts on the pairing with Pickens and explained what he thinks the two can accomplish together.

Via Jon Machota:

“Everything. His demeanor. Everything he brings to the table. Deep threat ability. Able to block. And just the energy he brings to the game,” Lamb said.

“We complement each other very well. … He hasn’t stopped smiling since he got here,” Lamb continued.

Pickens flashed glimpses of brilliance at times during his tenure with the Steelers, but he wasn't the most consistent. Also, once Pittsburgh acquired DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks and handed him a $150 million contract extension, it felt unlikely Pickens was going to be around much longer.

But, as Lamb said, Pickens is happy to be playing for the Cowboys, and he's looking to his new running mate to learn as much as he can.

Via Cowboys.com:

“Just intermediate stuff,” Pickens said. “He's got great feet, so stepping in certain places, he steps in place a lot, which means he can get to where he's going fast in a short space and he's tall. A lot of people don't know he's kind of tall.”

The Cowboys are coming off a rough 2024 season where they entirely missed the playoffs. But, there seems to be a sense of optimism surrounding this organization after a productive NFL draft and of course, adding Pickens as well.

Two players with the speed and hands of Lamb and Pickens could make a real difference for Dallas in 2025 as they look to compete in the always difficult NFC East.