After Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb had some costly drops in the 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the opening game of the last season last Thursday, there's no doubt the wide receiver is ready to have a cleaner game. With the Cowboys taking on the New York Giants in Week 2 of the regular season, teammate and quarterback Dak Prescott would give insight into how Lamb is approaching the contest.

Statistically, it was a solid game for Lamb, who caught seven of 13 targets for 110 yards, but some drops could have changed the landscape of the game against Philadelphia. Prescott would speak to the media on Wednesday and expressed how much of a “true pro” Lamb is, according to Todd Archer.

“CeeDee [Lamb] is a true pro,” Prescott said. “Started off, right, with him after that game, taking accountability, whether it was in the locker room with the players or whether it's to you guys at the media. But not only just saying it but coming in that next day. We all heard he was on the jugs, just getting his reps. You know that doesn't wipe that away, but that just allows you to feel better about the next opportunity that you get.”

Looking at Prescott, he looks to improve next game as he threw for 188 yards with no touchdowns and picks, completing 21 of 34 pass attempts.

Cowboys' Dak Prescott speaks on CeeDee Lamb's approach

While there are some on the team, like running back Javonte Williams, claiming that the Cowboys are a “scary” team, despite the Week 1 loss, it starts on the offensive side of the ball, featuring the connection between Prescott and Lamb. It also deals with the approach going into the contest as Prescottcomplementss Lamb's game plan ahead of the matchup with New York.

“And he's taking the right approach to do that and look out for those guys in the back end to have to catch him and cover him,” Prescott said. “I mean, he's had a helluva practice, had a helluva approach, it's not going to change. It's not like he's been any different than the past. You can just tell from his demeanor that he wants to make up for that.”

At any rate, Dallas starts the season 0-1, but look to get in the win column with a victory over their NFC East rivals in the Giants this Sunday.