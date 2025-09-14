The Dallas Cowboys have been in a dog fight against the New York Giants in the Week 2 matchup, as both teams kept it close through the first three quarters of play. However, there were a ton of flags in this contest as both teams made mistakes. CeeDee Lamb drew a frustrating flag in the third quarter of the game that likely left fans scratching their heads.

Reports indicate that referees called four penalties on one play. The Giants were called for three of them, while CeeDee Lamb was called for the other. As a result, the penalties were offset, according to Connor Hughes of SNYtv.

“There were four penalties. Three on the Giants, one on the Cowboys. Because of Ceedee Lamb [taunting], they all offset.

– 12 men on field

– Roughing passer

– Pass interference

– Taunting”

The 26-year-old wide receiver drew a bad penalty that forced the Cowboys to repeat the same down. However, Dallas was able to capitalize and score on the next play, despite another flag being thrown against the Giants, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

“Next play. Flag. Offsides. But Dak to Turpin TD. Lots of laundry in Texas today.”

The referees were busy in this one, especially with New York committing so many penalties. Giants offensive tackle James Hudson, who filled in for Andrew Thomas, was benched in the first quarter after being called for four penalties on one drive. With CeeDee Lamb's blunder in the third quarter, it appears both teams made several mistakes throughout the contest.