George Pickens is the most-talked-about player for the Dallas Cowboys right now, as the star wide receiver is due to enter free agency in the offseason. However, his teammates are hoping he re-signs with the club to continue what he started in Dallas. On Friday, CeeDee Lamb made an admission about his own contract, with the goal of maintaining Pickens on the roster.

During a guest appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Lamb claimed that he would be willing to restructure his contract with the Cowboys if the front office needed him to just so they can re-sign Pickens. Lamb, who is 26 years old, will be entering the third season of his four-year, $136 million contract in 2026.

“Is George coming back?” asked Dan Patrick.

“He has no choice,” said Lamb. “I say that. It's my pick.”

“But you're not gonna give up any of your money,” responded Patrick. “You're not gonna defer any of your money, or restructure to bring George in.”

Article Continues Below

“I mean, if it's necessary, honestly,” replied Lamb. “I'm pretty good. But I know he's gonna get every penny that he deserves here in Dallas.”

CeeDee Lamb says he's open to restructuring his contract in order to bring George Pickens back to the #Cowboys. "I know he's gonna get every penny that he deserves here in Dallas." pic.twitter.com/tXg4YswyOz — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 6, 2026

George Pickens, who turns 25 in March, is projected to demand a contract that pays him around $20 million annually. If he reaches free agency, the four-year veteran is expected to be one of the most sought-after free agent wide receivers.

Pickens' first season with the Cowboys was a success. He had a career year after hauling in 93 receptions (career-high), 1,429 receiving yards (career-high), and nine touchdowns (career-high). It was also the third season out of four where the former second-round pick played in all 17 games in the regular season.