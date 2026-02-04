The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of hard work to get done during the offseason. Dallas missed the playoffs after finishing the 2025 season 7-9-1. Now the Cowboys have some tough decisions to make this offseason, including potentially handing out a big contract extension. The price of that deal may have just gone up.

Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens declared that he feels his value has only increased after a strong 2025 campaign.

“I feel like, if anything, it went up,” Pickens said, per Cowboys staff writer Tommy Yarrish. “But me personally, my value is just a playmaker type of guy. I feel like any team or wherever I play, I can be playing in Canada, I just want them to know that I'm definitely a playmaker.”

Pickens had a breakout season in Dallas after Pittsburgh shipped him off for a third-round pick.

The fourth-year receiver hauled in 93 receptions for 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns during the regular season. All of those are career bests for Pickens.

Pickens was on the final year of his rookie contract in 2025. That means if the Cowboys want him back, they'll need give him a large contract extension.

That could certainly get expensive. Over the Cap gives Pickens an estimated market value of $31.67 million per season. That would put him in the same category as other elite receivers around the NFL, including his teammate CeeDee Lamb ($34 million per season).

It may be expensive, but many Cowboys players want to keep Pickens around for the future.

In fact, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott named it as one of the team's biggest offseason priorities during a recent interview. He did not call out Pickens by name, but it was clear who he was referencing.

“We know we got to get that (defensive) side of the ball right,” Prescott told reporters before the Pro Bowl Games, per The Athletic's Jon Machota and Jayna Bardahl. “But we got to make sure that we aren’t complacent with what we’ve done on our side of the ball. We’ve got to get one of our guys signed and make sure that we take a big step on offense as well.”

Hopefully the Cowboys and Pickens can come to terms on a long-term contract. Otherwise it will be a big loss for Dallas.