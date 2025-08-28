It didn't take long for star defender Micah Parsons to learn of his new destination, moving on from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers.

Following months of unsuccessful contract negotiations, the Cowboys decided to send Parsons to the Packers in exchange for two first-round picks and Kenny Clark. This gives Green Bay an excellent player to add to the secondary, elevating the overall defense to a high status than before.

Parsons' time with the Cowboys ends after four seasons. He racked up 256 tackles, 63 TFLs, 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, nine pass deflections, and four fumble recoveries throughout 63 appearances. He had a strong connection with the team's fanbase, thanking them for all the memories in two farewell posts on social media.

“This is a sad day, but not a bitter one. I'll never forget the joy of draft night, the adrenaline of running out of the tunnel, or the brotherhood I shared with my teammates, coaches and the staff who prepared me for every single game. Those memories are mine forever,” Parsons said.

“North Texas will continue to be my home in the offseason. I'll still be here, giving back to the community that gave me so much. And no matter where the next chapter takes me, the bond we've built will never break. Thank you, Cowboys Nation, for every cheer, every moment, and every ounce of love you showed me. Wearing the star has been the honor of my life.”

Thank you Dallas ….. GO Pack Go! 🧀🟢🟡 pic.twitter.com/FBnN1zRIri — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 28, 2025

What lies ahead for Micah Parsons, Packers

Upon going to the Packers, Micah Parsons became the highest-paid player in NFL history that is not a quarterback. It was thanks to his agency that he was able to land the contract he seeked during his original negotiations with the Cowboys.

“Micah Parsons is now the Highest Paid Non-QB in NFL History!! 🔥Deal negotiated by @DavidMulugheta of Athletes First,” the agency posted.

Parsons missed four games last season due to injury but was mostly healthy throughout the campaign. He made 43 tackles, 12 TFLs, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass deflection throughout his 13 starts.

His presence will be immense for the Packers' defense, which will improve after adding the Pro Bowler's services. Green Bay lost in the Wild Card Round to the Super Bowl 59 champion Philadelphia Eagles, looking to make a lot of noise after this bombshell of a trade.

The Packers will prepare for their season opener, being at home. They host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 at 3:25 p.m. ET.