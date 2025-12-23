The Los Angeles Chargers won their fourth straight game on Sunday, routing the Dallas Cowboys 34-17. Justin Herbert led the way with three total touchdowns as the Chargers improved to 11-4 after a 4-3 start to the season.

Los Angeles got some help from the Jacksonville Jaguars, who snapped the Denver Broncos’ 11-game winning streak. The Chargers still have a shot at the division crown. LA trails Denver by just one game and the teams face off in the season finale.

Jim Harbaugh wasn’t shy about praising Herbert’s “MVP-caliber” performance after the Week 16 win. And on Monday, he took it a step further. “As far as quarterback performances go, that was a Picasso,” Harbaugh said of Herbert’s game against Dallas, per ESPN’s Kris Rhim.

Jim Harbaugh appreciates Justin Herbert’s Week 16 artistry

Herbert went 23/29 for 300 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday. He also added 42 yards and a rushing score on eight carries. It was a bounce-back outing for the veteran QB after he threw for 210 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Week 15’s narrow victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Herbert tossed his 12th interception of the season against Kansas City. But Harbaugh was undeterred. The Chargers’ head coach dropped a Tiger Woods analogy to encourage his quarterback after an uneven Week 15 performance. “Keep attacking. Keep letting it rip. To make a golf analogy, if you were Tiger Woods, and you hit one in the water, take another one out of your pocket, put it on the ground and let it rip.”

The Chargers can clinch a playoff berth with a Week 17 victory. And Los Angeles will win the AFC West if they beat the Houston Texans next week and the Broncos in the season finale. The Chargers' run is all the more impressive considering Herbert had surgery on his non-throwing hand earlier this month.