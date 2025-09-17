Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott may be on the verge of adding another accolade to his career. After back-to-back weeks in which the quarterbacks who faced the Chicago Bears were named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, Prescott has a chance to make it three in a row for the Cowboys.

Dak Prescott on deck: https://t.co/rXITLCsabh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

In Week 1, Minnesota’s J.J. McCarthy became the first rookie quarterback since Steve Young to lead a double-digit fourth-quarter comeback in his debut and earned the honor. Last week, Detroit’s Jared Goff torched Chicago for five touchdowns, 334 yards, and a near-perfect passer rating to secure the award. Now Prescott, who has opened the season playing some of the best football of his career, steps into the same opportunity.

Chicago’s defense has allowed 73 points in the last five quarters and is dealing with mounting injuries. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson is expected to miss significant time with a groin injury. Meanwhile, linebacker T.J. Edwards continues to battle hamstring issues. The pass rush has also failed to generate consistent pressure. They recorded no sacks and only five pressures in the blowout loss to Detroit.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are thriving while the Bears are struggling

Article Continues Below

That could be a recipe for Prescott to extend his hot start. Through two games, he leads the league in big-time throws and ranks near the top in advanced metrics such as expected points added and Pro Football Focus grades. Despite being one of the most pressured quarterbacks in the NFL, he has limited sacks by maneuvering in the pocket and delivering accurate passes to CeeDee Lamb and new addition George Pickens.

The Cowboys have also balanced Prescott with a rejuvenated run game featuring Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. Meanwhile, Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer has leaned on crossing routes and motion to free receivers. That approach mirrors the blueprint the Lions used to overwhelm Chicago’s defense.

Dallas is coming off a dramatic win against the Giants and is looking to build momentum. All eyes will be on Prescott. If recent history holds, his performance against the Bears could be rewarded with NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.