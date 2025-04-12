For the second time in his career, Dak Prescott is spending the majority of his offseason recovering from a season-ending injury. After playing just eight games in 2024, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback believes his hamstring is coming along fine and will be ready by Week 1.

Five months out from the start of his 10th professional season, Prescott thinks he would be ready to play immediately if he had to. If accurate, his progressive recovery should have him ready by September.

“If I had to play a game today, I could definitely do that,” Prescott said via ESPN. “It's about moving forward healthy to make sure I can play 17 times, 20 — whatever we get to when the time's right.”

Prescott also acknowledged his age, saying he did not want to rush anything. The Cowboys quarterback will turn 32 in July, quickly approaching the back end of his athletic prime.

Prescott injured his hamstring in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons and left the game early in a 27-21 loss. He was ruled out for the year shortly thereafter and subsequently placed on injured reserve. The injury was the second season-ending issue of his career, coming four years after he dislocated his ankle in 2020.

If Prescott misses any time in 2025, it will not be longtime backup Cooper Rush filling his void. Instead, after Dallas let Rush walk in free agency, Jerry Jones orchestrated a trade with the New England Patriots to acquire Joe Milton III.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys look to rebound from disappointing 2024

Without Prescott, the Cowboys suffered another letdown season, going just 7-10 in 2024. The massive disappointment led to the team's first exclusion from the playoffs since 2020 and the release of head coach Mike McCarthy in the ensuing offseason.

As the team enters a new era, Dallas took its time before announcing the promotion of offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach. Schottenheimer spent the previous three seasons as an offensive assistant on McCarthy's staff and is set to begin his first head coaching position.

The Cowboys also made several personnel changes among its on-field talent. Dallas signed veterans Robert Jones, Javonte Williams, Kenneth Murray Jr. and Jack Sanborn. They simultaneously bid adieu to DeMarcus Lawrence, Chauncey Golston, Jourdan Lewis and Cooper Rush.