The Dallas Cowboys made numerous coaching changes after hiring Brian Schottenheimer as head coach. One of those hires consisted of Ken Dorsey, who was brought in to be the team's passing game specialist. On Monday, Dorsey made some comments that will surely excite Dak Prescott.

Dorsey was introduced in front of media members, where he gave a presentation about his coaching philosophy. He focused much of his attention on what it takes to protect the quarterback position, to give Dak Prescott the time he needs to make the throw. That seems to be the core of his philosophy, as he wants to put the 31-year-old quarterback in the best position possible to succeed.

“I think the No. 1 thing that we gotta ask ourselves in the passing game is this. ‘How do we protect the quarterback?' You can't get a pass off if you don't protect the quarterback,” said Dorsey. “That is where every single game plan, in my opinion, has to start.”

Ken Dorsey Talks QB Play pic.twitter.com/YkwKvG9NnX — Graphk Raider (@GraphkRaider) June 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The Cowboys were in the middle of the pack last season in terms of allowing sacks, allowing 38 on the year. However, one of those sacks led to an injury to Dak Prescott, who suffered a partial tendon avulsion in his hamstring during Dallas' 27-21 Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. That injury forced the three-time Pro Bowler to undergo surgery and miss the rest of the season.

So, with Ken Dorsey drumming home the point to protect the quarterback position, the Cowboys' star should be more than thrilled to know that the team's passing game specialist has his health in mind. Especially considering this is the third time in five seasons in which Prescott has missed at least five games due to injury.

Before being ruled out with the hamstring injury, Dak Prescott was playing decently enough, but was struggling with turnovers. He ended the 2024-25 campaign with 1,978 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while throwing a 64.7% completion percentage.