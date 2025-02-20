Ken Dorsey will take a step back from calling offensive plays for the Dallas Cowboys. It's a role he's shedding after spending his last three seasons running offenses. However, he still holds a pivotal role in joining Brian Schottenheimer's first Cowboys staff.

Dorsey joined the Cowboys' staff 10 days ago. He's heading to a place where Klayton Adams, not Dorsey, has the title of OC. Still, Dorsey explained what he's set to do as passing game specialist in Dallas.

“I'm helping out with the offense in general, I'll be able to go where needed in terms of helping out position groups and things like that,” Dorsey explained via Cowboys reporter Tommy Yarrish Thursday. “I'm going to be able to help a lot with tying the pass game with the run game and some off the pass concepts and things like that, but it's I think more of a big picture role more so than a specific one-lane type deal.”

Dorsey comes over after leading the Cleveland Browns offense in 2024. He spent two seasons serving as offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. Now, Dorsey appears to be given a larger role than originally anticipated.

Ken Dorsey reveals Brian Schottenheimer's offensive plans for Cowboys

Dorsey comes over with his area of expertise in quarterback play. He became a renowned name by turning the Miami Hurricanes into a national championship contender during his collegiate years. Dorsey and the Hurricanes won the 2002 season national title before returning to the big game the following year.

Dorsey launched his coaching career in 2013 with the Carolina Panthers. He's now entering season 13 as a coach. Dorsey, again, is taking a back seat with play-calling as Adams holds that role. But Dorsey unveiled the vision a Schottenheimer-led offense plans to be in 2025.

“We're going to be a team that's going to run the football and be able to utilize that as a strength for us and then utilize our guys and be able to adjust our system based off of our guys' strengths,” Dorsey said.

Adams plans to unleash a “violence” goal for the Cowboys as OC. Dorsey is giving Schottenheimer an extra set of eyes for Dallas.