The Dallas Cowboys have been busy early on this offseason, as the club has made some changes to its coaching staff. With Klayton Adams set to return as offensive coordinator and Christian Parker recently hired as the new defensive coordinator, it appears Dallas is finalizing the remainder of the defensive coaching staff on Saturday.

Reports indicate that the Cowboys are officially hiring Derek Ansley as a defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs, while also hiring Ryan Smith to coach the secondary as well, according to Todd Archer of ESPN. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer is seemingly getting closer to having a full coaching staff once again.

“The Cowboys have agreed to deals with Derek Ansley (defensive pass game coordinator, defensive backs) and Ryan Smith (secondary), per source. Defensive staff starting to form.”

Dallas ended the 2025-26 campaign with a 7-9-1 record. The club missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season in a row, despite the offense owning the No. 2-ranked offense in the league. There were certainly some issues on the defense, especially after trading Micah Parsons away to the Green Bay Packers.

But the changes Schottenheimer is making with his coaching staff seem to be the necessary ones. The Cowboys have plenty of talent on the roster, and the franchise needs to capitalize on that talent. Having the right coaches in place could be the difference-maker Dallas needs to be more competitive next season.

Ideally, the changes to the defensive coaching staff are the missing piece for the Cowboys. However, only time will tell how it plays out.