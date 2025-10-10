The Dallas Cowboys received an injury update regarding second-year linebacker DeMarvion Overshown ahead of their Week 6 match-up with the Carolina Panthers.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Overshown is progressing towards a return to practice.

The Cowboys expect to open Overshown’s practice window later on in October with the goal of him making his return to the field in November, according to Schultz.

The Texas standout tore his ACL, PCL, and MCL in January after suiting up for 13 games for Dallas in 2024. He missed the 2023 season after being selected in the third round of that year’s draft.

He tore his ACL in the 2023 preseason before he was supposed to play in his debut season.

Overshown made an instant impact in his first full season for the Cowboys in 2024. He racked up one interception, one pick six, four pass deflections, one forced fumble, five sacks, 90 total tackles, eight tackles for a loss, and five quarterback hits.

Dallas has been missing Overshown desperately on defense to start the 2025 season, allowing 30.8 points per game, which is the third worst in the NFL through the first five weeks of the season.

The Tyler, Texas native showcased a wide array of versatility in his days with the Texas Longhorns. He came onto the scene as a defensive back before making the switch to linebacker in his third season in Austin.

Overshown has showcased the ability to play in pass coverage, pass rush, and in stopping the run, and will be a huge help as he continues his recovery from his second major lower-body injury since 2023.

The Cowboys will need him back as they continue their hunt for a playoff spot in the NFC. They currently stand at 2-2-1 after defeating the New York Jets, 37-22, to snap a two-game winless streak in Week 5. They currently stand as the 12th-best team in the NFC.