Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams is looking forward to his Week 1 matchup against Jalen Carter and the champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys will look to upset the Eagles in their regular-season opener against the champions, which will be Dallas' rookie Tyler Booker's NFL debut, adding extra excitement for the offensive coordinator, he revealed.

Adams discussed the anticipation surrounding the Cowboys' Week 1 matchup against the Eagles, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

“We’ll look back probably in 10, 11 weeks and go, ‘Wow, look how much he’s grown.' … I’m excited for him to go out Week 1 and put the ball down and let’s frickin’ play,” Adams said.

With an opportunity to spoil the champion Eagles' ring ceremony, the Cowboys hope to send a message to start off the 2025 NFL season. Dallas will look to get off to a strong start for what it hopes will be a successful campaign. Beating Jalen Carter and the Eagles is an ideal start for what many perceive to be a new era for the Cowboys, especially for their first-round rookie, Tyler Booker.

After trading linebacker Micah Parsons to the Packers, the Cowboys' defense will have its hands full against Philly. However, it's an opporunity for Dallas to rise to the occasion, while quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense, led by Adams, settles into a new season.

Dak Prescott ‘wasn't surprised' by Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade

Article Continues Below

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacted to the Micah Parsons trade to the Packers as if he was expected it. Heading into the upcoming season, it was clear that Parsons and the Cowboys front office weren't close to reaching an agreement. While he wasn't suprised to see Micah traded to Green Bay, Prescott was hopeful Parsons would eventually stay.

“I can't say I was completely surprised, but I definitely didn't think he was going to get traded, I'll say that,” Prescott said in a press conference. “But just with that, their negotiations went down, obviously to some extent… it seemed like it got personal on their ends, so that's why I wasn't surprised.”

Still, Prescott is excited about the future.

“We added a great player, got some picks for the future,” Prescott added. “I’m not going to say we’re better, we’ve got to go out there and prove it. We’d have to prove it even if [Parsons] was on this team.”

The Cowboys received defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks in the Parsons swap.