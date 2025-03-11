The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of work to do during the 2025 NFL offseason. Dallas is looking to improve in head coach Brian Schottenheimer's first season. They will need to add talent on both sides of the football to make that happen. The Cowboys have retained one of their core special teams players, and a fan favorite, on a new contract.

The Cowboys are finalizing a three-year, $18 million contract for Kavontae Turpin, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Turpin is now the highest-paid special teamer in the NFL.

This was an excellent move by the Cowboys. Turpin is one of the few playmakers currently on the roster, so it is smart to lock him up on a long-term deal.

Turpin is technically a wide receiver by position. However, the Cowboys primarily use Turpin as a returner on special teams.

Turpin's best season came in 2024. As a receiver, Turpin hauled in 31 receptions for 420 yards and two touchdowns. He also contributed 16 carries for 92 rushing yards. As a special teamer, Turpin had a total of 45 returns for 1,091 total yards and two return touchdowns.

Dallas is expected to continue to use Turpin as a primarily special teams player. However, he did prove in 2024 that he can be a functional wide receiver, if only as depth.

Cowboys add a pair of offensive players to kick off NFL free agency

The Cowboys were slugging during free agency last offseason. Dallas has been more active during free agency so far this year, though they are making smart moves instead of simply throwing money around.

Dallas started by adding a pair of offensive players who should help establish some consistency on offense.

First, the Cowboys signed running back Javonte Williams to a one-year contract worth $3 million. Williams' best season was his rookie year, where he had 203 attempts for 903 yards and four touchdowns. Unfortunately, Williams suffered a major knee injury during the 2022 NFL season that has slowed his production ever since.

He may not be the running back of the future in Dallas, but Williams is a smart addition on a one-year contract for a low salary.

The Cowboys also reinforced the offensive line by adding former Dolphins guard Robert Jones. Dallas signed jones to a one-year contract worth up to $4.75 million.

Jones was a 17-game starter for the Dolphins in 2024. He will compete for a starting job with the Cowboys.