There’s no doubt that Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey is a favorite of fantasy football managers. But for the Cowboys, his contract isn't the biggest offseason monetary concern. Still, ESPN predicted that Aubrey would land a $24.4 million contract.

“I’ll still make a prediction,” Dan Graziano wrote. “But I'm going to tone it down a bit because the Cowboys have so much leverage and have shown in previous negotiations with their own players that they aren't afraid to use it.

Prediction

Aubrey: Four years, $24.4 million with $12 million fully guaranteed at signing.”

That, my friends, is a chunk of change for a kicker. It’s especially a lot considering that field goals these days are often passed over in favor of analytical go-for-it madness.

Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey has the statistical goods

There are kickers in the NFL who can boot it as far as Aubrey. One of them is the Jaguars’ Cam Little. But if NFL general managers could pluck one guy from the kicker pool, Aubrey would likely go first every time.

Here are some reasons why he’s so highly valued by the Cowboys, according to dmagazine.com.

“Aubrey made an NFL-record 35 consecutive field goals to begin his career,” Rivers McCown wrote. “The previous record was 18. He set another league record in 2024 by hitting 14 kicks from 50 or more yards, and no NFL kicker has more career 60-plus-yard field goals than Aubrey’s six.”

Dude can flat-out pound it from a distance. And it looks so effortless.

The one thing that might make the Cowboys pause on a big contract is that Aubrey did slack off a little bit in accuracy in 2024 and 2025 after hitting 36 of 38 as a rookie. He was 40 of 47 two years ago, and 36 of 42 this past season. Nine of those 13 misses came from 50-plus yards.

But remember, the way the NFL has coddled kickers and made things easier with the K-ball, kicks from 50 yards seem to be chip shots. But Aubrey is still elite, and he will likely command a good share of one pile from Jerry Jones' empire of cash.