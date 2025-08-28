The Dallas Cowboys have been hoping that they would be able to put a healthy and complete team on the field this season that could compete with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and the hard-charging Washington Commanders. Those chances appear to have taken a major hit with the team's decision to trade superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

"You move Micah Parsons to a young contender, that almost seems like malpractice."@RealLoganRyan says the fans absolutely have a reason to be livid with Jerry Jones after trading Micah Parsons. pic.twitter.com/IogREKeEY8 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) August 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Parsons had been involved in a hold out with the Cowboys as he was looking for a new contract. Actually, it was a hold-in as Parsons was present in training camp but he was not participating in practices or preseason games.

The talks between Jerry Jones and Parsons were not progressing as the Cowboys owner thought he had Parsons boxed in based on a conversation the two had last December. Parsons had talked with Jones about leadership and the linebacker had offered a statement that he was not looking for a $40 million deal.

However, Parsons did not view that as a bargaining position. He was leaving the negotiations to agent David Mulugheta. Jones was having none of it, saying that the “Momma and Daddy” approach was not going to work with him, as he had already spoken with the principal — Parsons — so there was no reason to speak with the agent.

That hard line approach appears to have backfired because the Cowboys will no longer have Parsons to impact games. Former Super Bowl champion Logan Ryan believes Jones committed “malpractice” by trading Parsons for Kenny Clark and two first-round draft choices in 2026 and '27.

Trade of Parsons is widely criticized

The decision to part company with Parsons is likely to hurt the Cowboys quite a bit in the short term. He is a game-changing defensive player who has the ability to intimidate opponents with his speed, strength and his hard-hitting ways.

Ryan believes the move will help the Packers in the tough NFC North and will take away from the Cowboys ability to compete in the NFC East. “You move Micah Parsons to a young contender, that almost seems like malpractice,” Ryan said.

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho played two years with the Philadelphia Eagles. He said the trade of Parsons could go down as one of the biggest mistakes of his career.

“Somebody tell Jerry you draft a player, and hope they become Micah Parsons so that you can keep them for life,” Acho tweeted on X. “Not just give them away. Ego did this. Foolish mistake!”

Parsons is a four-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro. He has 52.5 sacks during his four-year career and he has never had less than 12.0 sacks in any season.