The Dallas Cowboys recently signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year, $3.45 million contract with the hopes of him helping out the edge rush position after trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. However, EVP Stephen Jones doesn't seem too confident that Clowney will make his debut in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.

During a guest appearance on “105.3 The Fan,” Jones claims that the 32-year-old pass rusher will be a game-time decision for the Cowboys, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Jerry Jones' son also said that Clowney appears to be leaning toward not playing.

“Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on ‘105.3 The Fan' said DE Jadeveon Clowney will be a game-time decision for Sunday in Chicago, but it's leaning toward him not playing.”

Reports on Friday revealed that Jadeveon Clowney was arrested on misdemeanor charges for trespassing and failure to identify in his hometown of Rock Hill, South Carolina. The alleged incident took place just three days before he signed with the Cowboys. Reports say that Clowney allegedly parked his car in a parking lot that was not open to parking.

Article Continues Below

The 11th-year veteran is likely questionable to play against the Bears, as he has had minimal practice with the Cowboys. Jadeveon Clowney signed with the club after playing for the Carolina Panthers last season. In the 14 games he played in Carolina, Clowney recorded 46 combined tackles (24 solo), 5.5 sacks, and four pass deflections.

Hopefully, Clowney can help improve the pass rush once he starts playing. The Cowboys have only recorded four sacks as a team so far this season. At the very least, Jadeveon Clowney has the potential to disrupt the opposing quarterback by generating quarterback hurries.

Either way, the Cowboys will likely announce Clowney's status 90 minutes before the game against the Bears. Kickoff is set for Sunday, September 21, at 4:25 p.m. EST. The contest will take place in Chicago.