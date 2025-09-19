The Dallas Cowboys have been desperate for help on defense. They traded away their best defender, Micah Parsons, to the Green Bay Packers and have been desperate for any replacement. They tried to reinforce their pass rush by signing Jadeveon Clowney, but after signing Clowney, it has come to light that he was arrested for a misdemeanor.

WSOC reports that Clowney was arrested last Friday in his hometown of Rock Hill, South Carolina. He faces misdemeanor charges of trespassing and failure to identify. According to a police report, Clowney was trying to park his car in a closed parking lot and was arrested after being told he was not permitted to do so.

The Cowboys do not seem to care as much about the arrest because he has been practicing with the team all week. He signed with Dallas after their massive win against the New York Giants.

At 32, Clowney still has a lot left in the tank. He was picked with the top pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He has also been on a total of seven NFL franchises.

He played for the Carolina Panthers and appeared in 14 games last season after signing a two-year, $20 million deal. However, the Panthers released him in May.

Clowney had 46 tackles and 5.5 sacks in his lone season with the Panthers. He has bounced around to several different teams over the last few years. Clowney played the first five years of his career with the Texans and then had brief stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and Panthers, only playing one season each.

Dallas has started the season 1-1 after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles but winning a thrilling game against the New York Giants. The Cowboys' most significant issue is on defense. They are allowing 30.5 points and 422 per game. The most critical area where Clowney will immediately provide some support is that the Cowboys have only had four sacks through two weeks.

Jadeveon Clowney is joining Dallas on another one-year contract worth $3.5 million, with incentives that could rise to $6 million. It will be interesting to see if Dallas takes any action regarding discipline against Clowney or leaves it be.