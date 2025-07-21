Contract situations are all over the place for the Dallas Cowboys. Included in the mix are Tyler Smith and standout linebacker Micah Parsons. However, on the latter, owner Jerry Jones said he hasn’t talked to Parsons’ agent about a new contract, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

He says he has talked to people who have talked to him.

So, this is how things typically go in Jerry’s world.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons doesn’t have new deal

Jones said he doesn’t spend time chasing down people who represent the players.

“I don't necessarily talk to these agents,” Jones said. “And I don’t necessarily talk to attorneys. I do stuff everywhere. And I don’t necessarily talk to the people that are hired to do certain things. I talk to the principals 90% of the time.”

Parsons said he’s not overly concerned with where things stand right now, according to pennlive.com.

“I just work harder,” Parsons said. “Like, to me, I look at it like if people don’t see your value, you don’t cry and sit down. You just work harder. You got to show people your value. I just think that’s the difference. Like I go, okay, bet, and I just work,” Parsons said.

And he said he doesn’t worry about what other edge rushers get paid or what their situations are.

“No, because they numbers got nothing to do with mine,” Parson said. “And my numbers ain’t got nothing to do with them. Like, I’m younger than (Trey) Hendrickson. I mean, (Aidan) Hutchinson’s coming off an injury. Everyone’s circumstances is completely different. Hutch is coming off his third year. Usually guys wait four years. So, it just all depends, Watt. I mean, he’s up there with Myles (Garrett). So, you know, it’s different. Everyone’s circumstance is different.”

And push comes to shove, Parsons said he will cash in.

“I’m just going to get mine no matter what,” Parsons said. “Like, the markets change every year.”

