For the most part, the Dallas Cowboys offseason has been quiet, but that changed last week when they swung a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for star wide receiver George Pickens. Jerry Jones finally delivered on his claim that the team was working on a pair of big trades prior to the 2025 NFL draft, and in the aftermath of this deal, his daughter, Charlotte Jones, sent a four-word message to Pickens.

One of the Cowboys top goals this offseason was to find a star playmaker to work alongside CeeDee Lamb in the passing game, and they achieved that by picking up Pickens. While he was involved in quite a bit of drama during his time with the Steelers, both on and off the field, Dallas is clearly excited to have him in town, as evidenced by Jones' daughter's message to the team's new playmaker.

“Welcome to the family!” Charlotte said to Pickens in a post shared to her Instagram story.

#Cowboys George Pickens with the Jones family. “Welcome to the family!” (📸: @cjonescowboys on IG) pic.twitter.com/PmsTqpMzLp — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) May 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jerry Jones, Cowboys hoping for immediate impact from George Pickens

While Pickens is a divisive character, when he's locked in and engaged on the field, he's one of the top pass catchers in the game. Pickens was solid in 2024, catching 59 passes for 900 yards and three touchdowns, but it was a step back from his breakout 2023 season when he posted 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and five scores. Working alongside Lamb should only help Pickens be more productive in 2025.

Dallas will be hoping Pickens and Lamb can immediately help Dak Prescott out under center after the offense endured their fair share of struggles last season. As evidenced by this message, the team is thrilled to have him on board, and all eyes will be on Pickens to see if he can help elevate the Cowboys offense to another level next season.