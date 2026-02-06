The Dallas Cowboys will make history in 2026, being one of the first two teams to play an NFL game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is ecstatic for the opportunity.

Jones' only problem is that he may not known where Brazil is on a map. The owner made a clear geography gaffe when discussing the Cowboys' upcoming Rio de Janeiro game, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

“I have a lot of businesses in Brazil. I've had it for 35 years and the largest automobile dealership, with a partner,” Jones said. “It would be great to have those Cowboys (fans) involved. It's exciting. We have a lot of fans. It's on our continent and that all makes it good and I'm excited about going.”

The United States of America, where Dallas, Texas is located, is in North America. Brazil, is in South America. So, the Cowboys won't be playing on their own continent as Jones claimed.

Still, at least the owner is excited for his franchise's opportunity. The NFL at large has been trying to capture the global market, having more and more games outside of the US market. The league has already played two games in Brazil. But now, they'll be able to attract eyes from more of the country in Rio de Janeiro.

Jones and the Cowboys at large will hope the franchise has a lot more success in their Brazil matchup and beyond. Dallas has missed the playoffs the past two seasons. The Cowboys' owner will be expecting more wins in 2026, no matter what continent they're playing in.