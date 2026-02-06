The NFL international scene is getting bigger and bigger. The NFL announced this week that two teams will head to Australia for the first-ever time for a battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. There will be a total of nine international games in 2026. The NFL is making sure that it continues to grow.

Now, the NFL is announcing that the Dallas Cowboys will represent the NFL in a game in Brazil. Jerry Jones was a part of it. The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil to open up the 2025 season. Now, America's Team will head there next season. The opponent is still up in the air.

“We are proud to welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Brazil for the first-ever NFL game in Rio de Janeiro,” said NFL Brazil General Manager Luis Martinez. “Introducing one of the league's most iconic teams to the Maracanã Stadium marks a powerful milestone in the continued growth of the sport worldwide. Bringing a regular-season game to Rio strengthens our connection to a vibrant and passionate football community and underscores our long-term commitment to the market.”

According to the press release from the NFL, the date, kick-off time, opponent, and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

The Cowboys are expected to improve in 2026. They missed the playoffs last season but had stretches where they looked like a good team. If they can retain George Pickens, the offense will remain top-five. There is a lot to look forward to for the Cowboys.