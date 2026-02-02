Count Travis and Jason Kelce as fans of DeMarcus Lawrence ahead of the big game. The famed NFL brothers praised the Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Monday — for calling his Super Bowl shot.

“D-Law” sparked attention ahead of the 2025 season for these words:

“Dallas is my home, it's my family's home, but I know for sure I wasn't going to win a Super Bowl there,” Lawrence told the Hawk Blogger podcast after his signing.

The Super Bowl winning brothers brought back that Lawrence quote via their New Heights Podcast.

“This is a great quote man,” Travis Kelce began.

Jason Kelce added: “Dude, he called this back then! When he said I thought ‘This is a bit much.' But goddamn, I've got to give him credit now.”

Demarcus Lawrence is one game away from an all-time “call your shot” moment@Adobe pic.twitter.com/XgdWoElzlY — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 2, 2026

Jason Kelce acknowledge that Lawrence's words has aged well. But “will age even better” if Seattle knocks off the New England Patriots.

DeMarcus Lawrence earns rare Seahawks honor ahead of Super Bowl

The NFC champs made a nice gesture for Lawrence as they arrived to the Bay Area.

The Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell shared this moment: Lawrence was allowed to walk out of the landing plane first.

“In a nod to this being Lawrence’s first Super Bowl in his 12th year in the league, the Pro Bowl defensive end was the first player, coach, or anybody from the team to walk from its Atlas Air Boeing 747 down the stairs to the tarmac upon the Seahawks’ arrival at San Jose Airport Sunday evening for Super Bowl 60,” Bell wrote.

Lawrence rocked sunglasses and wore a big smile, Bell added. The 12-year defender can't help but soak in the moment of chasing a long-awaited Vince Lombardi Trophy.