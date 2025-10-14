The Dallas Cowboys have to look at their defensive woes because that's how they lost to the Panthers. However, the Cowboys’ offense got a boost with Jerry Jones giving a thumbs-up on CeeDee Lamb’s injury return, according to a post on X by Jon Machota.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on the potential availability this week for WR CeeDee Lamb, WR KaVontae Turpin and RG Tyler Booker: “Thumbs up on all. It's looking good.”

So things are definitely trending up for the Cowboys’ offense to be at full strength ahead of their division game against the Commanders.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on the way back

One thing is for sure: NFL defenses will be in trouble when Lamb gets back, according to a post on X by Machota.

“Dak Prescott on how today’s loss impacts his thoughts on the rest of the season: “It’s a long season. I’ve been 3-5 before, and we made the playoffs. We’ve just gotta find a way to win these close games. And I have all the confidence that we will. We got a lot of great players. We got guys getting healthy and coming back. That’s only gonna make this team better and more explosive. We gotta keep our heads down and keep working.

Article Continues Below

“While talking about George Pickens: “(CeeDee Lamb) gets back and he gets healthy, good luck on how teams are going to play us.”

Yes, the Cowboys' offense will be terribly hard to defend now that George Pickens is fully integrated and Lamb is coming back.

But the Cowboys still have defensive issues. It’s something Prescott said will get better, according to another Machota post.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on what gives him confidence that Dallas can fix the defense: “That we go against them every day. It’s an iron sharpens iron mentality. I understand the players and pieces they have over there. You see them getting better. They’re getting better.”