The much-publicized saga between the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons is finally over after the defensive end was traded to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, ending weeks of speculations.

The Cowboys shipped Parsons in exchange for Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks. Parsons then swiftly agreed to a four-year deal worth $188 million, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The 26-year-old Parsons got his wish after demanding a trade. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, however, said they also got what they wanted during the press conference. Fans, however, also noted that Jones repeatedly called Parsons “Michael.”

“There was no question in our mind that MICHAEL could bring us a lot of resources in a trade,” said the 82-year-old Jones, as posted by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Jerry Jones repeatedly calling Micah Parsons, "Michael," is just insane.

During the contract standoff, Parsons didn't hide his displeasure with the longtime owner. With Jones apparently not knowing his name, the three-time All-Pro will have even more fuel to get back at the Cowboys.

Fans had a field day with Jones' repeated blunder, which quickly went viral.

“This is comical,” said @ChargersMuse.

“Parsons should refer to him as Judy in his first Packers press conference,” suggested @tlschwerz.

“He’s 82 years old. He’s going to have a lot more senior moments. Like trading Micah Parsons,” added @JonoBarnes.

@Reflog_18 posted the perfect GIF.

Michael Parsons sitting at home rn

“Wait until Micah Irvin finds out about this,” commented @RobdotThom, jokingly referring to Cowboys legend Michael Irvin.

“Y’all look at Stephen Jones’ face throughout the video, he is STRESSED,” wrote @nelson_karon.

Knowing Jones' nature, it's quite possible that he did it on purpose to troll Parsons. After all, he has clashed with many of his players over the years, including Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, and Emmitt Smith, among others.

Parsons' move to the Packers proved that the rumors were true. He said he wanted to stay in Dallas, but he couldn't stomach Jones' treatment of him anymore.

Indeed, that Jeremy guy is quite the character.