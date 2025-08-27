With just a few days left before the start of the season, the contract stalemate between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys is still going nowhere. Rumors, however, continue to swirl that Parsons will be traded to the Green Bay Packers.

Parsons publicly demanded a trade from the Cowboys early this month, as he felt disrespected by the lack of urgency from team owner Jerry Jones regarding his contract extension.

On Tuesday, Packers legend John Kuhn hinted at Parsons' arrival in Green Bay with a cryptic post on X.

“Micah Freaking Parsons,” wrote Kuhn, who won a Super Bowl with the team in 2011.

Fans immediately freaked out, with many dying to know if the 26-year-old defensive end will wear the green and gold.

“Did we sign him?” asked @CaptainMoBetts.

“WHAT DO YOU KNOW, KUHN?” added @AChristian88210.

“Alright, now I'm getting excited,” wrote @TitleTownTalks.

“This would place the Packers as a legitimate contender to reach the Super Bowl. This is a generational move,” said @leonardiusmax.

Article Continues Below

“If this doesn’t mean what we all think it means, then we’re gonna have issues, buddy,” posted @OGpackersFan.

“This better mean what I think it means, John,” echoed @Brandon_U2.

Parsons is eager to have a fresh start somewhere else amid his contract standoff with the Cowboys. The Packers, meanwhile, are looking for a pass rusher to shore up their defense. It's a win-win situation for both sides if ever Kuhn's three-word post rings true.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer already expressed optimism about Parsons' availability for their opener against the Philadelphia Eagles next week. Schottenheimer revealed that he had a constructive talk with the disgruntled Pro Bowler, as reported by ESPN's Todd Archer.

“Brian Schottenheimer said he had a productive, hour-long conversation with Micah Parsons about a number of topics, including how he acted during the final preseason game, but said he will keep them private. While he has no assurance when/if Parsons will practice this week,” wrote Archer on X.

The Packers, meanwhile, will battle the Detroit Lions in Week 1.