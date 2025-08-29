The Green Bay Packers didn’t just make a statement by trading for four-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons — they got one right back from the player himself. Just hours after the blockbuster deal became official, Micah Parsons’ journey with Green Bay began with a two-word message on social media that instantly went viral.

Parsons took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to respond to the Packers' welcome post, which featured a minimalist graphic with his name. His reply was direct and confident.

“🤝 game time!”

The former Penn State standout’s reply quickly racked up over 19,000 likes and more than a million views, signaling that he’s focused, motivated and ready for the next chapter.

This marked the first public response from the former Penn State standout since being dealt from the Dallas Cowboys in a headline-grabbing move that sent defensive tackle Kenny Clark, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-rounder to Dallas in exchange for the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year. Immediately after the deal, Parsons signed a four-year, $188 million extension with Green Bay, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The contract includes $136 million guaranteed and carries an average annual value of $47 million.

Article Continues Below

His arrival reshapes the Packers' defensive identity. Now paired with Rashan Gary and Quay Walker, Parsons brings elite explosiveness to a front seven already regarded as one of the most athletic in the league. With quarterback Jordan Love under contract through 2028 on a $220 million extension, the Packers have clearly committed to a championship window—and acquiring Parsons is the boldest move yet in that pursuit.

Reactions across the league poured in quickly. Even Love responded to the trade with a string of fire emojis. Parsons, meanwhile, continued interacting with fans and fellow players on social media, showing humor and humility while embracing the opportunity.

The Packers blockbuster trade also drew sharp commentary from Dallas fans, many of whom expressed frustration with team ownership. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones defended the move as a decision to improve defensive depth and manage future cap extensions, but it has left many questioning the long-term vision in Dallas.

For Green Bay, Parsons’ two-word post said it all. He’s ready. He’s locked in. And he may be the defensive anchor the Packers need to take another step toward Super Bowl contention in 2025.