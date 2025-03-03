The Dallas Cowboys suffered through a disappointing season in 2024, finishing with a 7-10 record that left them well out of playoff contention. The Cowboys suffered through many problems last year, and one of their biggest issues was a defense that crumbled on a regular basis. Owner Jerry Jones made big changes on the coaching front at the conclusion of the season as he failed to bring back head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer decided not to return.

Brian Schottenheimer takes over as the team's new head coach and ex-Bears boss Matt Eberflus will be the team's new defensive coordinator. While the Cowboys have many issues to fix on defense, extending star linebacker Micah Parsons is clearly a major area of concern.

Talks between the team and Parsons have begun, according to Cowboys insider Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. Parsons will be in the 5th and final season of his original rookie contract and he is scheduled to earn slightly more than $24 million in 2025. While the Cowboys don't have a great deal of salary cap room to maneuver, a new deal could be achieved with a dramatic signing bonus that could be paid up front while being prorated over the length of a new deal.

Parsons has demonstrated the ability to take over a game for Cowboys

The 25-year-old Parsons is a 4-time Pro Bowler and a 2-time All-Pro. He won the Rookie of the Year honors in 2021.

Injuries limited Parsons to 13 games last season, but he still finished the season with 43 tackles, 12.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 2 forced fumbles. Parsons has never had less than 12.0 sacks in any of his seasons.

Parsons demonstrated his superstar-level talent in his rookie season after getting selected with the 12th pick in the first round out of Penn State. He had 84 tackles, 13.0 sacks, 20 tackles for loss and 3 forced fumbles. He served notice that every Dallas opponent had to account for Parsons on every single play.

The Cowboys struggled mightily on defense last year as they ranked 28th overall, allowing 361.5 yards per game. The Cowboys were particularly weak against the run, allowing 137.1 rushing yard per game, a figure that ranked 29th in the NFL. Dallas also allowed 27.5 points per game, next to last at 31st in the league.

Schottenheimer was the team's offensive coordinator last year, so it may be too much to ask the first-year head coach to get this corrected. Eberflus may have struggled as the head coach of the Bears, but he is considered a solid defensive game planner. He will have a much greater chance of success if Parsons is extended, healthy and content with his financial situation.