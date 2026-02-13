The Dallas Cowboys have a major decision to make this offseason, and one of the franchise's legendary figures isn't holding back on his opinion. During a recent appearance on the “Up & Adams Show,” Hall of Fame wide receiver Torry Holt laid out exactly why Jerry Jones needs to keep George Pickens in Big D for the long haul, even if it comes with a side of tough love.

George Pickens, whom the Cowboys acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers last May, just wrapped up a monster 2025 campaign. He proved to be the perfect running mate for CeeDee Lamb, hauling in 93 receptions for a career-high 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. His performance earned him a Pro Bowl nod and Second-Team All-Pro honors, but according to Torry Holt, the physical talent is only half the battle.

“George is unbelievably talented, like a freak of nature, unbelievable,” Torry Holt told host Kay Adams. “The only thing I want George to get better at, is his situational football. Lock in all the time, be aware of what's going on, Grow up, in a sense, is basically what I'm saying.”

Legendary WR Torry Holt URGES the Cowboys to not let George Pickens out of the building 🤝@AllHands81 | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/hxfT0m3IiU — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 12, 2026

Article Continues Below

Torry Holt’s comments come at a pivotal time. The Cowboys reportedly plan to use the $28.8 million franchise tag on George Pickens to prevent him from hitting the open market, but a long-term extension remains the ultimate goal. For Torry Holt, the fit in Dallas is too good to let walk away, provided Pickens can find that professional consistency.

“I think they should make him a Cowboy, opposite of CeeDee Lamb,” Torry Holt continued. “I think the Cowboys should do the right thing, and George should do the right thing, by growing up, showing a level of maturity, staying there.”

On the field, the “Pickens-Lamb” duo was nearly unstoppable in 2025. In a narrow 24-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in November, George Pickens was the star, catching nine passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. That kind of production is why many analysts, including those at Pro Football Focus, view him as the top prize of the 2026 free-agent class.