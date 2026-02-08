The Dallas Cowboys are entering their offseason prepared to use the franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens. However, that doesn't guarantee he'll be on the Cowboys in 2026.

Even with the tag, Dallas would ultimately need to sign Pickens an extension to keep him around long-term. If owner Jerry Jones and company don't think that'll be feasible down the line, then a tag-and-trade scenario could be on the table, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“My understanding is that a tag-and-trade scenario is considered to be a possibility for Dallas,” Rapaport said. “The Cowboys have shown a willingness to trade their star players for significant draft pick compensation.”

In this situation, the Cowboys would tag Pickens before trading him for the best draft pick compensation they could get. His new team would then be on the hook for his new extension. Dallas pulled off the same move when they dealt Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. And as Rapoport points out, both Pickens and Parsons have the same agent.

Still, the Cowboys are hoping to actually compete in 2026. Pickens' first year with the team proved he is a crucial part of Dallas' offensive success. The receiver was named to his first Pro Bowl after catching 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. All three stats were new career-highs for Pickens, showing how quickly he was able to adapt to Dallas' offense.

The Cowboys will now have a serious decision to make on the wide receiver. Franchise tagging him is seemingly inevitable. But what happens after the tag is signed is still up in the air.