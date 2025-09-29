The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 4's edition of Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers looking to make a big statement against Micah Parsons and company.

However, they had a flat start, with the Packers taking a 13-0 lead following a touchdown reception by Green Bay wide receiver Romeo Doubs in the second period. That would have been a 14-point lead, but Cowboys defensive back Juanyeh Thomas blocked the extra-point attempt by Packers kicker Brandon McManus. Dallas defensive back Markquese Bell then took the ball to the house to give the Cowboys their first two points of the contest.

Juanyeh Thomas blocks the XP and Markquese Bell and runs it back two pointpic.twitter.com/g3CUUIASIR — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) September 29, 2025

It also appears that Thomas has a penchant for pulling off such plays, as pointed out by Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News, who brought up Thomas' blocking a New York Giants' field goal attempt back in the 2023 NFL season.

If that blocked FG looked familiar, it’s because it was. Juanyeh Thomas blocked a FG in the same way to open the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/h0wfZNWpKu — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 29, 2025

Fans had a lot to say about the huge plays by Thomas and Bell.

“Jerry Jones is going to reference this in his post game press conference as a reason for hope and optimism. I can just feel it,” a fan said.

“They should be our starting safeties man WTF,” commented another social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

“LETSGOOO COWBOYS ARE SO BACK 😭,” a different commenter shared.

“That block just might wake up the cowboys,” chimed in another fan.

Others have noticed the proliferation of blocked kicks in the 2025 NFL season.

“We are suddenly having a ton of blocked kicks and punts and it’s fun,” a fan stated.

“What is up with all these block kicks lately?” wondered an X user.

If the Cowboys are to turn their season around, they can benefit from such heads-up plays.

Dallas lost two of its first three games of the season. The first won was at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles on the road and the second was to the Chicago Bears, also away from Arlington.