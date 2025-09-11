The Dallas Cowboys need to turn things around after Week 1. Dallas played well in their season opener, but could not beat the Eagles on the road. Now the Cowboys are doing whatever they can to improve and get their season headed in the right direction. That starts with imploring their players to perform better.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus did not hold back when talking about Mazi Smith. Eberflus explained what Smith needs to improve about his game.

“Just consistency. He’s done that, just at a more consistent level. That’s really it,” Eberflus said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. “That’s been our message to him throughout the building. He’s improving on that, for sure.”

This is not the first time that the Cowboys have pleaded for consistency from Smith.

In fact, it seems that Eberflus was merely echoing Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer with his remarks on Thursday.

Schottenheimer cited consistency as the reason why he did not play in Week 1.

“Mazi is a good player. The flashes are there. It’s just that the consistency has to be there more often,” Schottenheimer said. “Just because you were inactive last week doesn’t mean you’ll be inactive this week.”

Smith should heed the advice of his coaches. Otherwise, he could be phased out of Dallas' defense.

Cowboys preparing for Week 2 matchup against Giants

Winning fixes everything in the NFL. Perhaps a Week 2 win could have the Cowboys, and their fans, more optimistic about the 2025 season.

The New York Giants should be an attractive opponent for a get-right game.

New York suffered an embarrassing loss in Week 1 against Washington. That game revealed that Russell Wilson may not be the right quarterback for the Giants. It certainly doesn't help to have Jaxson Dart sitting in the wings.

Dallas would benefit greatly from more turmoil in New York. If the Cowboys can cook up a great defensive plan, they will have an easy path to winning in Week 2.

The Giants have a dangerous defense, so it will not be an easy path. But the Cowboys have a good shot at victory if they can score a few touchdowns.

Cowboys vs. Giants kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday in Dallas.