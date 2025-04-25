Nobody could believe that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was not selected in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. Over the course of the evening, Sanders became the story of the draft as pick after pick went by without his name being called.

The former Colorado star was easily the most surprising faller of this draft, but he is far from the first person that we have seen fall down draft boards on the night of the first round. One of the most notable draft slides recently belonged to former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, who fell all the way to the final pick of the first round in 2016 before the Baltimore Ravens scooped him up.

After Sanders slid out of the first round, star Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons brought that comparison to light on social media.

“Lamar Jackson arguably one of the greatest qbs in college football ever fell to pick 32 why is everyone in up roar about (Shedeur)? I feel like these things happen in the draft every year!” Parsons wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Jackson won the Heisman Trophy during his time at Louisville, making his slide down the board on draft night somewhat surprising. However, he had serious questions about his viability as a pure passer at the NFL level, which led to some teams passing on him for the likes of Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold in the first round.

Jackson has clearly put those critics to bed during his time in the NFL, winning a pair of league MVP awards and blossoming into one of the best players in football. In addition to being arguably the most dynamic athlete at the quarterback position of all time, he is one of the best pure passers in the NFL.

Shedeur Sanders will also have an opportunity to prove the teams wrong with whoever ends up drafting him on Friday night. However, he has a lot to live up to if Jackson is the standard like Parsons says.