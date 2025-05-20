The Dallas Cowboys hope to bounce back from an abysmal 7-10 record last season, as the team missed out on the playoffs for the first time since the 2021 season. After making some notable moves this offseason, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky reveals his one concern about the roster.

During a segment of the NFL on ESPN, the former pro quarterback revealed that he has major concerns about the Cowboys' defensive line next season. Orlovsky doesn't necessarily question the talent, but he is concerned about the lack of size of the defensive line.

“There's one person over like 280 lbs… I'm going to be very interested to see the annual question about this Cowboys defense. Are you big enough to handle the modern-day offense in the NFL?”

.@danorlovsky7 shares his concerns about the Dallas Cowboys' defensive front seven. "Are you big enough to handle the modern-day offense in the NFL?" 👀 pic.twitter.com/fHpeThMixQ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

This comes despite the fact that the front office added defensive tackles Osa Odighizuwa and Solomon Thomas, along with defensive ends Dante Fowler Jr. and Payton Turner, in free agency. Although Orlovsky has his concerns, the Cowboys' defensive line features more than one player weighing 280 pounds or more. Odighizuwa is 280 pounds while Thomas is 295. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Mazi Smith is said to be over 325 pounds.

In retrospect, the answer to the NFL analyst's question is a maybe. Orlovsky questions the size of the Cowboys, but the truth of the matter is that Dallas did actually get bigger at the defensive line this offseason. However, we won't know if these acquisitions will lead to success until the season is underway.

When looking at the Cowboys‘ defensive line, it's possible Orlovsky didn't include some of the added players and focused more on the defensive ends and outside linebackers. The interior defensive line definitely has some size added to the mix, as Odighizuwa is expected to start alongside Smith, with Thomas rotating in and out from the sideline.

We'll see the Cowboys in action in Week 1 when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the first Sunday Night Football matchup of the football year. Philly has a monstrous offensive line, and it should be a good challenge for Dallas to begin the season.