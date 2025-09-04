No one expected Micah Parsons to be traded away from the Dallas Cowboys less than franchise legend Michael Irvin.

Famously guaranteeing that Parsons wouldn't be traded on ESPN's NFL Live, Parsons was moved to the Green Bay Packers before Irvin could re-watch one of the Cowboys' Super Bowl wins on his old VCR, leaving Dallas with one less legend to join him in Dallas' Ring of Honor.

Discussing how things broke down so quickly for Parsons and the Cowboys on The Dan Patrick Show, Irvin blamed it on No. 11's agent, noting that he went against his client's interest to stay in Dallas.

“He said, ‘Micah wanted to be a Dallas Cowboy.' Then you're next statement is null and void then. Everything else is null and void. You blew your job. I don't want to hear you tell me, ‘I raised the number by five million dollars.' That's new money, new year. That's future value, not present value,” Irvin explained.

“You could've worked out a deal where Micah's taken home more money. You could've worked out a deal, and they should've put their ego's aside and got that deal worked out.”

Did Parsons' agent actually go against his client's best wishes? Did Parsons really want to stay in Dallas, with his eventual move to Green Bay being bittersweet? Or did Parsons feel disrespected by how Jerry Jones handled the offseason and want to make a move, even if it meant returning to the snowy north like his collegiate career in Penn State? While it's hard to say either way, considering Irvin is a certified Cowboys homer, losing Parsons, even for the cost of two first-round picks and three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark, undoubtedly makes Dallas worse, and has led fans from all over to wonder what went wrong with the four-time Pro Bowler in Big D.