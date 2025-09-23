The Chicago Bears limped into their Week 3 game against the Dallas Cowboys with an 0-2 record under new head coach Ben Johnson. But Dallas proved a get-right matchup for Chicago. The Bears took advantage of the Cowboys’ 31st ranked passing defense as Caleb Williams threw for 298 yards and four touchdowns, leading Chicago to a 31-14 win in Week 3.

Trevon Diggs was able to play through a knee issue but left the game with a shoulder injury. Meanwhile the Cowboys’ other top cornerback was sidelined for the second-straight week, as DaRon Bland sat out with a foot ailment.

However, on Monday Dallas received a positive update on the All-Pro defensive back. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters that Bland is progressing in his rehab and “trending to play” in Week 4, per DLLS Cowboys.

DaRon Bland nears Cowboys return

Bland was active for the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the fourth-year pro injured his right foot in practice after the Cowboys’ Week 1 defeat. Bland was expected to miss “multiple weeks” with the ailment.

After a Pro Bowl campaign in 2023, Bland began the 2024 season on Injured Reserve with a stress fracture in his left foot. The injury required surgery and sidelined him for the first 11 weeks of the year. Bland was able to make his debut in Week 12 and played well for a Dallas team that finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs.

The Cowboys signed Bland to a four-year, $92 million extension just before the start of the 2025 season. Now the team hopes to have him back on the field for a big prime time matchup against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

After failing to reach a contract agreement with Micah Parsons, Dallas traded the star pass rusher to Green Bay. The two teams will meet Sunday. And the game will certainly have added importance for both Parsons and Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys inked Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal hoping the veteran DE can bolster the team’s pass rush. Clowney did not suit up for the Bears game. But he should be ready to go for Week 4.

Unfortunately, the team’s top receiver will likely miss the Packers game. CeeDee Lamb suffered a high ankle sprain against Chicago. Lamb could be sidelined for 3-4 weeks with the injury.