The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for a new pass rusher after defensive end Sam Williams suffered an ACL injury.

The news was revealed amid workouts that were held in hopes of finding his replacement.

Coach Mike McCarthy's team is fearing the worst now that Williams' injury has been revealed. With a lack of star power on the team's roster outside of Dak Prescott, Ceedee Lamb and Micah Parsons, the Cowboys' crowd for the first day of open practice in full pads was surprisingly sparse.

On Wednesday, reporter Todd Archer revealed that the Cowboys are working out several possible replacements for Williams. The news comes at the perfect time as the Cowboys must move on in hopes of filling the hole left by Williams' absence.

Cowboys plan for life without Williams

The report by Archer stated that the Cowboys are working out pass rushers including veteran Carl Lawson to replace Williams.

Lawson played for the Cincinnati Bengals, and was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. With so little time left before the start of the season, it's unlikely the Cowboys will find anyone who can play up to Williams' potential.

Quarterback Dak Prescott may have to throw the ball more than usual if Williams can't play much if at all this season, as the Cowboys could find themselves behind on the scoreboard early.

Fans react to Sam Williams news

Fans reacted to the news with skepticism.

“Quick fix there Todd on Lawson, Zimmer pre-dates Lawson in Cincy,” one fan said.

“Dollar Tree signings,” another fan added. “I would think he would know injuries are gonna happen.”

“So they'll go with the cheapest player or say nah, we are good there, anyways,” another fan added.

Still another fan called the Cowboys “trash” and intimated that they don't have much hope of advancing far in the playoffs this season, if they even make the playoffs.

Sam Williams' absence will leave a big hole in the Cowboys' defense, that much is for sure. Micah Parsons may have to step up if Williams is out of action, and Dak Prescott may need to turn in the best season he's ever had in his Dallas Cowboys career.

Mike McCarthy's team is already under as much scrutiny as any in the National Football League, now it's almost time to find out what they are made of with the season a little over a month away.

McCarthy and the Cowboys have plenty of question marks on both sides of the ball, and things just got even murkier in Dallas on the heels of this news.