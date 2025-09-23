With the Dallas Cowboys looking to improve their putrid defense, which was put on display in the 31-14 loss to the Chicago Bears, owner Jerry Jones would speak as to why the slow start is happening this season on that side of the ball. As the Cowboys look to defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to fix the unit, there is still a lot of the season left to make the corrections needed.

Though the sample size is only three games, Dallas' defense has allowed an average of 288 passing yards (most in the league), 397.7 total yards (third in the league), and 30.7 points per game (sixth worst in the NFL). Jones would speak to 105.3 The Fan about the “perfect storm” that hit the team, which led to the defense playing as poorly as they're currently doing.

“We had the perfect storm,” Jones said, according to Jon Machota. “The play on the front didn't match what we were doing in the back. Zone defense is a safe defense. It should allow, when played right, shorter gains but not big plays. If you do a zone defense and you limit your rush by number, then that's the perfect storm against you. You got to be able to stop explosive plays. When you don't have it, you have to make adjustments.”

“The answer is yes, yes, yes, we have to have more pressure,” Jones continued.

As Eberflus is in charge of the defensive side of the ball, there is no doubt pressure on him to get the players in order and put on a better defensive effort.

Cowboys' Jerry Jones on having “confidence” in the coaching staff

Article Continues Below

As Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer will look to fix the defense as well, and it will no doubt be a team effort within the whole coaching staff. Speaking of which, Jones would express the love he has for the current coaching staff, saying he has “real confidence” in them to right the ship.

“I really like our coaching staff. They're really outstanding teachers,” Jones said, via Machota.

Some fans can point to how Eberflus is the third defensive coordinator in three years for Dallas, with Jones saying it “plays a role, but it's not an excuse,” according to Tommy Yarrish of the team's website.

The Cowboys look for their first win of the season next Sunday night when the team takes on the Green Bay Packers.