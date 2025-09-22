On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys dropped to 1-2 on the young 2025 NFL season with a blowout road loss to the Chicago Bears. It was the third straight week that Dallas had absolutely no answers on the defensive end of the football, and this time around, Dak Prescott and the offense weren't able to do nearly enough to keep up with Chicago.

At one point during the telecast, Tom Brady, who was calling the game for FOX, got 100% real on what he was seeing from Matt Eberflus' unit throughout the afternoon.

“There’s not enough guys in the rush, and certainly no coverage. Another wide open receiver. Matt Eberflus is just looking for answers over there. Not rushing well, not covering well, not knowing their way on defense,” said Brady, per Jon Machota of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Looking for answers is definitely a fitting way to describe how Dallas appeared on Sunday afternoon, and has appeared throughout the first three weeks of the season on the defensive end of the field.

Last week, the Cowboys surrendered nearly 500 passing yards to Russell Wilson in a narrow home win over the New York Giants, and in Week 3, it was Bears second year man Caleb Williams who had one of the best games of his young career in the blowout.

A rough start for the Cowboys

One thing that would really help the Cowboys out at this point in time is a star pass rusher, one who can wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines and get after the quarterback.

As it turns out, the Cowboys had just that on their roster in the form of Micah Parsons up until a few weeks ago, when they inexplicably decided to trade him to the Green Bay Packers instead of extending his contract.

While even Lawrence Taylor probably wouldn't be enough to fix this Cowboys' defense completely, it's another example of how poor management and ownership has led Dallas from being a fringe contender in the NFC a few years ago to a likely non-playoff team for the second straight year.

Next up, the Cowboys will welcome Parsons back with a home game against Green Bay.