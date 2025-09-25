The Dallas Cowboys have struggled mightily on the defensive side of the ball this season, and that his a big reason why they are off to a 1-2 start and already have a hole to dig out of this season. On Sunday, the Cowboys will get a chance to get back to .500 on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, but they may be without one of the top players for the game.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs did not practice on Wednesday heading into Week 4 due to a knee injury, leaving his status for Sunday night up in the air. Diggs was on the field wearing his helmet, according to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News, which could be a good sign that he may still be able to give it a go.

Diggs was listed on the injury report heading into Week 3 as well due to an illness, but he still was able to play against the Bears. However, he did not play up to his usual standard, getting burned by Rome Odunze for a long touchdown on a play where he slipped.

That was one of many coverage busts by the Dallas in that game, which finished as a 31-14 win for the Bears. Caleb Williams tossed four touchdowns in one of the best games of his career, something that is becoming a bit too common for Cowboys opponents.

Diggs' counterpart, Daron Bland, practiced in limited fashion on Wednesday as he looks to get back on the field after dealing with a foot injury. When the two of them are out there, they form a solid cornerback duo for Brian Schottenheimer and company, but potentially missing both of them would be bad news against an explosive Packers offense.

The Cowboys will already have a tough enough time slowing down this Packers attack that will surely be out for blood after struggling mightily in a loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. However, for Dallas to stick around and give the offense a chance to win the game in Micah Parsons' return to Dallas, it will need both of its starting corners healthy and ready to go when Sunday night rolls around.