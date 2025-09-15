The Dallas Cowboys finally got their first win of the 2025 NFL season. Dallas beat New York 40-37 in overtime in an epic duel between Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson. The Cowboys also signed pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney shortly after the big win. One player's comments on the signing perfectly capture the mood in Dallas.

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs raised some eyebrows with his comments about the team's pass rush after signing Jadeveon Clowney.

“Amazing. That’s like a blessing,” Diggs said on Monday, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. “You need a pass rush, especially when you play a lot of zone coverages, you need the pressure to get back there. The more pressure, the more guys we can to get after the quarterback, the better defensively.”

These comments look painfully ironic after the Cowboys traded away Micah Parsons just a few weeks ago.

Dallas' pass rush was not good enough in Week 2. The Cowboys allowed Russell Wilson to throw for 450 passing yards and three touchdowns. They did sack him three times, but clearly did not put enough pressure on the Giants.

Hopefully the addition of Clowney will help make up for the loss of Parsons.

Michael Irvin still “pissed off” about Micah Parsons trade after Cowboys OT win vs. Giants

Perhaps nobody misses Micah Parsons more than Cowboys legend Michael Irvin.

Irvin called out Dallas' approach to defense in a recent video posted on his YouTube channel. And it was hard for him to ignore the Parsons of it all.

“It also shows, of course, I got to say this, the absence of Micah Parsons. He had the time again, Russell Wilson, and when Russell Wilson did scat out and start running, he hurt the Cowboys. Just like Jalen Hurts did,” Irvin said. “I guess it hurt so much that the Cowboys went and signed Jadeveon Clowney, thank God for that. Because they do need some kind of help trying to get to the quarterback. All of that really pisses me off, though.”

While Irvin was optimistic about the Clowney signing, he recognized that nobody can match Parsons' game.

“You knew you ain’t going to find nobody that can pass rush better than the guy you just left, though. I’mma let that go,” Irvin concluded.

The Cowboys could use a strong defensive performance now more than ever to silence their critics.

Next up for Dallas is a Week 3 matchup against Chicago.