After the Dallas Cowboys' historic 40-37 Week 2 win against the New York Giants, Hall of Fame wide receiver and NFL analyst Michael Irvin wasn't satisfied. In a game where Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey hit a 64-yard field goal to send the game into overtime, Irvin addressed Dallas' pass rush, including linebacker Micah Parsons. It's what led to Giants quarterback Russell Wilson finding his rhythm, which led to a 13-3 first-half lead for New York, according to Irvin.

Irvin called out the Cowboys' defensive approach on his YouTube channel.

“It also shows, of course, I got to say this, the absence of Micah Parsons. He had the time again, Russell Wilson, and when Russell Wilson did scat out and start running, he hurt the Cowboys. Just like Jalen Hurts did,” Irvin said. “I guess it hurt so much that the Cowboys went and signed Jadeveon Clowney, thank God for that. Because they do need some kind of help trying to get to the quarterback. All of that really pisses me off, though.

“You knew you ain’t going to find nobody that can pass rush better than the guy you just left, though. I’mma let that go,” Irvin concluded.

The Cowboys signed veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney after Sunday's win, which made Michael Irvin happy. Clowney agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with incentives that can get up to $6 million, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“It’s a 1-year deal worth $3.5M, sources tell me and [Mike Garafolo]. The max value is $6M,” Rapoport reported.

A historic feat for Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey made NFL history in Week 2's impressive 40-37 win against the Giants. They couldn't have done it without him, as Aubrey's whopping 64-yard kick sent the game into overtime. The Cowboys and Giants combined for 41 points in the fourth quarter, the most fourth-quarter points in the history of their rivalry.

Aubrey stands out as one of the best kickers in the NFL. He proved that against the Giants, going a perfect 4-of-4 with his field-goal attempts. After sending the game into overtime, Aubrey's fourth kick sealed the win, making NFL history, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Brandon Aubrey became the first NFL player ever to convert a game-tying field goal with no time remaining in the fourth quarter and a game-winning field goal with no time remaining in overtime in the same game,” Schefter wrote.

The Cowboys will face the Bears in Week 3.