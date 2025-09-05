Division rivalries are one of the most fun parts of being an NFL fan. Football is already a physical sport, but rivalry games take that to a whole new level. Teams go out of their way to dish out punishment against rivals, even more so against their regular opponents. There's no hate in football that's stronger than a team's feelings against their own division. The NFL's season opener between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys was a prime example of that.

From the moment the ball was spotted, it was clear that both teams had bad intentions. Eagles DT Jalen Carter was ejected after spitting at Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, something he was likely baited into doing by the QB himself. If you wanted more proof that these teams don't like each other, take a look at Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton and what he did to Eagles edge rusher Jalyx Hunt.

During one of their reps against each other, Guyton decided he wanted to give Hunt a little extra. In the midst of a pass play, the Cowboys left tackle threw a hook against the Eagles outside linebacker.

Left Tackle with the Left Hook 😳 pic.twitter.com/HSqAqEqAO9 — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) September 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Throwing a punch mid-rep against your opponent is already a bit insane. Throwing a haymaker against someone wearing a helmet? That's a crazy thing to do. That's a perfect manifestation of how the Cowboys and the Eagles feel against each other.

The NFL is already looking into sanctioning Carter for his incident with Prescott. It's possible that this play could come up as well and Guyton is fined for this incident

The Cowboys ended up losing to the Eagles 24-20. While they kept it close against the defending champions, they ultimately came up short after a crucial drop by wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Guyton and the Cowboys will now prepare for another divisional game against the New York Giants in Week 2.