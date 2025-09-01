The Dallas Cowboys are just three days away from kicking off their 2025 NFL season with a road date against their NFC East divisional rivals and reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys have had a rough week, with star pass rusher Micah Parsons being traded from Dallas to the Green Bay Packers, causing a firestorm of criticism toward the franchise.

As part of the festivities for the opening night of the season, the Cowboys will have to watch as their rival Eagles hoist a Super Bowl banner in front of their home fans.

Recently, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb spoke on why he is actually looking forward to watching that.

“CeeDee Lamb hopes to watch the pregame celebration of the Eagles’ Super Bowl title on Thursday night. Why? Motivation,” reported Todd Archer of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

“Shoutout to them for that because I’ve still got brothers over there. It’s not really anything personal, but it’s something that I’m chasing,” said Lamb.

Fans of the Cowboys might not be quite as enthusiastic to watch their friends from Philadelphia celebrate their recent Super Bowl championship, as the Eagles have dominated the series between the two teams in recent seasons.

The Cowboys are entering a year in which there is a large degree of variance as to what their final record could be by the end of the season. Even without Parsons, Dallas remains a relatively talented roster overall, especially with skill positional weapons like Lamb and George Pickens giving quarterback Dak Prescott plenty of options to throw the ball to.

However, Dallas also has a great deal of turmoil in their organization right now, which will not bode well for them entering the season.

The Cowboys and Eagles are slated to kick off on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET from Philadelphia.

