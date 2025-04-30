It's been a tough two seasons for Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs as he's suffered a torn ACL in 2023 and had knee cartilage problems in 2024. The injuries have prevented the 26-year-old defender from playing that much, which hasn't helped Dallas lately, and his return to the field next season is yet to be determined. However, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones revealed an inspiring update for Diggs' injury woes.

The Cowboys owner claims that Trevon Diggs' rehab process regarding his knee injuries is going smoothly, according to Adam Schultz of Yahoo Sports. However, Jones does take a jab at Diggs in his comments over how the star cornerback approached rehab the first time with his torn ACL.

“We have a good idea,” Jones said. “He's working hard. That's very important because if he will be very good and diligent in his rehab process, then he'll get back quicker. And when he does get back, he'll be sounder. If he has not worked as hard, he is more subject to injury. He's learned that one time. I have a lot of hope that his actual rehab and experience from the time before is really helping him out. I think it is.”

The Cowboys likely won't rush Trevon Diggs back from injury. Considering he's had to deal with knee problems in two consecutive seasons could threaten his career longevity. But if he does work hard, as Jones puts it, then the two-time Pro Bowler should bounce back.

In the meantime, Jones and the Cowboys picked up a new exciting cornerback in Shavon Revel Jr., who they selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He could be some nice insurance until Diggs is ready for action. However, ideally, Dallas would have Diggs, Revel, and Daron Bland serving as the Top 3 cornerbacks on the roster.

Diggs played 11 games for the Cowboys before falling to injury. When on the field, he looked as good as ever, which is a great sign for what's to come in the future. The All-Pro cornerback ended the 2024-25 campaign with 42 combined tackles (35 solo), 11 pass deflections, and two interceptions.