The Dallas Cowboys will have some extra motivation to get a win in Week 4. Dallas will host Green Bay and invite Micah Parsons back to AT&T Stadium after trading him away before Week 1. But the Cowboys could be ready for Parsons' replacement to make his debut against the Packers.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Tuesday that he expects Jadeveon Clowney to play on Sunday against the Packers, per The Athletic's Jon Machota.

Clowney did not play against the Bears in Week 3 as he was still ramping up for the regular season.

The veteran edge rusher figures to play a rotational role behind starters Sam Williams and Dante Fowler Jr. But if he plays well enough, he could earn a starting job for the rest of the season.

Clowney's ability to defend against the run could help decide how many snaps he gets in Week 4. Green Bay's offense loves to establish the run with Josh Jacobs. That means run defense could be a top priority for the Cowboys this week.

Either way, expect the Cowboys to give Clowney plenty of work in a symbolic game against Parsons.

Cowboys' Jerry Jones not mad about Micah Parsons situation ahead of Week 4 reunion

The Cowboys owner claims that he does not hold any ill will towards Parsons.

Jones spoke openly about his thoughts on the superstar pass rusher during the same radio interview.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has famously said “Don't let your money get mad” while talking about business. Jones on @1053thefan said that wasn't the case with trading Micah Parsons. Absolutely not. Not at all. It was nothing personal. … I had on the table the best I could do.”

Dallas is rumored to have offered Parsons a five-year extension that included over $150 million in guaranteed money.

But even if Jones is not upset about losing Parsons, he still does not wish him well on Sunday.

“I think the world of Micah as an individual and of course know him well,” Jones said on 105.3 The FAN, per ESPN's Todd Archer. “I might say, ‘Wish him well,’ except it’s obvious I don’t this weekend in terms of Green Bay winning the game.”

Parsons going up against the Cowboys will be appointment television for every NFL fan in Week 4.

Cowboys vs. Packers kicks off at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.