The Dallas Cowboys have sprung forward with their first NFL free agency move. They're bringing back valuable secondary piece Markquese Bell on a three-year deal.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported the news Sunday. Bell's signing arrives ahead of the league's legal tampering period — which starts up league free agency every year. Fowler adds that Bell's contract includes a max value of $12 million per year. The Cowboys currently have more than $54 million in cap space to work with this coming week.

The 26-year-old played in only nine games, none of which were starts. He tallied six total tackles as a result. Though five came off solo stops. The reason became a gruesome injury midseason, which got Cowboys assistant John Fassel to fight back tears.

Owner Jerry Jones helps make the signing possible for Bell. The veteran defender also will suit up for elevated head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who was offensive coordinator last season.

Cowboys' Markquese Bell once had breakout year

Dallas is bringing back a defender who once collected more than 90 tackles. However, that production wasn't from '24.

The 2023 season represents his breakout campaign. Bell started in eight out of 17 total games. He grabbed 94 total tackles including 60 solo and delivered three tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Bell swatted four passes too and forced two fumbles.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Bell has witnessed a steady journey to the league. He starred for Historically Black and College Universities (HBCU) school Florida A&M in college.

Bell only played two of three seasons for the Rattlers between 2019 to 2021 — with 2020 getting axed due to COVID-19. Bell left FAMU delivering 71 tackles for a career-high. He also snatched four interceptions in his first season with the Rattlers. Bell remains beloved at his college alma mater, briefly returning to the campus before the '24 season.

He arrived to the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Dallas is extending his stay and offering him a chance to return from his '24 injury.